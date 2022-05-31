$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will post $36.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $37.25 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $43.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $184.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $209.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,800. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

