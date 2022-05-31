$36.42 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) to post $36.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.76 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $158.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.17 million to $160.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $193.95 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $201.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Several research firms have commented on ZYXI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 909,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,630. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Zynex by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

