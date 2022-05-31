3,717 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 5,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.