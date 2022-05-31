396,411 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 396,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 423,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $13,074,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 806.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 517,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

