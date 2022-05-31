43,700 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for 3.9% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 218,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888,898. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

