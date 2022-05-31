$5.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) to post $5.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

TNGX stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $6.22. 9,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,134. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,790,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,093,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.