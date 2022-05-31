$5.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) to post $5.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

TNGX stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $6.22. 9,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,134. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,790,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,093,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.