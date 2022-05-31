5,117 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

