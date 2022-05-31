55,744 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6,331.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of APA stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

