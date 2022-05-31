591,551 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,000. Chegg makes up approximately 2.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.41% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after acquiring an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 18,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

