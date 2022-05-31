6,386 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.77. The stock had a trading volume of 119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,870. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.