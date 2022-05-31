6,700 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

