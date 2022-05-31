6,711 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.