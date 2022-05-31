$7.30 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post $7.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.52. Lam Research reported earnings of $8.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $31.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.51 to $31.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $38.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.91 to $41.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

LRCX traded down $8.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $522.50. 26,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 86.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,303,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

