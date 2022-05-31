$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce $7.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Danaher posted sales of $7.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $32.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.59. 153,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.28. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

