$713.85 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will report $713.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $715.00 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $638.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TTEK traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.21. 7,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

