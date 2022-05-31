73,100 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $387.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.80.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

