7,391 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.