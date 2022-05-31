8,300 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Datadog by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,860 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 58,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,926. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,718,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

