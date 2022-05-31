$862.70 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will report sales of $862.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $814.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,583,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $100.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.