$91.73 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to post $91.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.85 million and the lowest is $89.60 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $75.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $359.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.62 million to $361.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $428.70 million, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $458.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 1,286,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

