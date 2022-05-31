999 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after buying an additional 1,998,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $937,850,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.97. 183,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
