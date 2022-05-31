Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 238,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.95 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

