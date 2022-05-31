Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,005,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 860,344 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 31,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6,454.2% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.68. 244,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

