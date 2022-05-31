Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

GIS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,333. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

