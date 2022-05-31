Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $47.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,303.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,458. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,484.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,681.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

