Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.0% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.68 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

