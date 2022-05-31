abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:AJIT opened at GBX 592.50 ($7.50) on Tuesday. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 530.06 ($6.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 835 ($10.56). The company has a market cap of £74.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.76.
About abrdn Japan Investment Trust
