ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

ACEVW stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

