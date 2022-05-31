Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

