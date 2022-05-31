AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATY remained flat at $$2.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,408. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million and a PE ratio of 33.86.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

