Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its stake in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326,000 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Adagio Therapeutics were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADGI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADGI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

