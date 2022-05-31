Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Position Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.25% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,765. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

