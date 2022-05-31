Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

ADIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

