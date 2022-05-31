AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives $10.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdTheorent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,350. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

