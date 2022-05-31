Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Decreased by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up 3.8% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $219.76.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

