Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.30. 1,743,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,661,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

