AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

ACM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. 6,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,183. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

