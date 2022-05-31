AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 28,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 733,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

LIDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get AEye alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,715 shares of company stock valued at $323,855. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.