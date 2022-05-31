Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Up 45.3% in May

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 640,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $134.28. 4,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.