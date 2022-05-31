Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,445. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.