AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 466,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,757. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.