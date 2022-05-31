Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

