Akroma (AKA) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Akroma (AKA) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $12,159.80 and approximately $20.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.60 or 0.06290740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00078069 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

