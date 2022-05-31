Alden Global Capital LLC Invests $419,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,310 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. American Airlines Group accounts for about 1.0% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,181,894. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

