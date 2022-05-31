Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

