Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ALLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 33,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,209. The company has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.89). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

