Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.02 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) will announce $646.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.36 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $472.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.58) earnings per share.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

Shares of ALGT traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $131.13 and a 52 week high of $230.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.49.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,011 shares of company stock worth $602,404. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

