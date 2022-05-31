Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 70,588 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.79% of SkyWest worth $134,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

