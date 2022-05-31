Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.79% of SkyWest worth $134,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

