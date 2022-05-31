Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 126,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $131,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 241,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

GM opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

